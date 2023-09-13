ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Walworth man was arrested Tuesday evening following an investigation into two burglaries in Macedon and threats made at the Gananda School District, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Christian R. Lynn has been accused of being involved in multiple burglaries at homes in Macedon. Deputies say that a window of a home was broken while money and other items were stolen from several residences.

In addition to the burglaries, it was further alleged that Lynn was involved in threats made at a Gananda school.

Lynn was arrested and charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary, petit larceny, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail to wait for arraignment. He will appear in the Town of Macedon Court at a future date.