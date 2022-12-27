ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Sunday and is facing rape charges after an incident in the Village of Manchester, according to the New York State Police.

NYSP said that 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck, Jr. of Manchester, NY allegedly sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman.

Beck was arrested by NYSP troopers in Canandaigua and was charged with first-degree rape — labeled as a Class B Felony.

He was processed in Canandaigua and remains in custody at the Ontario County Jail, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

