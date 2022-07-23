ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court in connection to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The shooting happened Thursday evening on Bauman Street in Rochester.

RPD officers, along with the families of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were sitting in the gallery as they saw the face of the man suspected of shooting the two officers.

Vickers is being charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two separate criminal possessions of a weapon.

“We have people working on the case right now. Our office does plan to present the case to a grand jury. At this point, the defendant is being held without bail. We plan that He’ll remain in custody during that time,” said Monica O’Brien, the deputy chief of the Local Courts Bureau.

As he appeared before Judge Van White, Vickers received no bail. He appeared emotionless in the courtroom as he was made aware of the charges he faced. Prosecutors said the families and the police remain heartbroken throughout the arraignment.

“We’ve been talking with them on a daily basis over the last few days here,” said O’Brien. “I think everyone is in shock that this happened and just coming together to support the families.”

In the Village of Fairport — near where Officer Mazurkiewicz lived — the local community put up blue ribbons on Main Street to support the family.

“It is a symbol of this village. The Village of Fairport is very supportive of each other,” said resident Grace Cincotta. “They obviously respected this man because he has been in the community for years. I think it’s awesome and I’m not surprised at all.”

Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Seng were parked in an unmarked police surveillance vehicle on Bauman Street near Laser Street while investigating a separate murder. Seng was also shot and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Vickers is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He will be held in Monroe County Jail until then.