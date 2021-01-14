Man allegedly tried smoking crack cocaine inside Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia man was arrested and allegedly tried to smoke crack cocaine inside the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Johnston, 34 was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

According to the GCSO, On Thursday around 1:07 a.m., Johnston was arrested for criminal possession of controlled substance.

“While in the vestibule, Johnston was allegedly observed on the video footage using a lighter in the corner. Upon further investigation, Johnston was found to allegedly be in possession of seven baggies of crack cocaine. It was also found that Johnston allegedly used the lighter to light a glass pipe to smoke crack cocaine while in the vestibule.”

Johnston was held in the Genesee County Jail for arraignment.