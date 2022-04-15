ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of intentionally setting his apartment on fire and assaulting responding officers last month was discharged from Strong Memorial Hospital Friday and taken into custody.

Police say 47-year-old Vernell Moxley was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Saturday in Rochester City Court. He’s charged with second-degree arson, three counts of second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

Rochester police officials say Moxley is also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing for allegedly choking a member of the Strong Hospital medical staff.

Police say Moxley intentionally started a fire in his apartment at The Hamilton, a high-rise apartment building located at 185 Mount Hope Avenue, early in the morning on March 28.

Police say Moxley then assaulted three uniformed officers, including striking one officer “multiple times in the head with a 12” long piece of wood.