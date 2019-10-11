Man accused of stabbing RPD officer indicted on felony charge by grand jury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer multiple times was indicted on one felony charge by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say 28-year-old Keith Williams was indicted Friday.

Williams, who is already facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer for the attack on RPD officer Dennison “Denny” Wright last Friday on Peck Street.

Williams, who is currently being held without bail, is no stranger to police. Just this year he’s been in and out of court and custody in connection a number of crimes.

Officer Denny Wright remains hospitalized. Williams is accused of repeatedly stabbing the longtime Rochester officer in the face, left eye, and lower body. A grand jury could lobby more charges against Williams.

“When a person attempts to kill a police officer who is working in the line of his official duty, that’s aggravated murder. I believe the facts may show that this was an attempted aggravated murder,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Wright underwent surgery and has been recovering at Rochester General Hospital ever since. RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said bystanders helped when they saw the attack happening. That good Samaritan spoke to News 8 Monday about the intense moments leading up to and during the attack.

“He did not give up,” said Police Chief Singletary. “…and I told him, Denny I know you didn’t and I’m proud of the way he served his community and the way he protected himself throughout this ordeal but certainly he has a long road to recovery.”

In support of Officer Wright, the Greater Rochester International Airport, along with several downtown buildings, were lit up with the color blue. Officers on social media used the hashtag “#WrightByYourSide” in a show of support. Monroe County Executive said Monday that the airport’s canopy would remain lit in support of Officer Wright until he is discharged from the hospital.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.