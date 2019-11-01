Man accused of stabbing RPD officer indicted by grand jury

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Grand Jury has filed an indictment that charges Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer in connection with the stabbing of Rochester police officer Denny Wright.

Williams is accused of stabbing Wright multiple times during an incident on Peck Street on October 4.

Wright suffered “severe injuries” in the attack and underwent surgery at Rochester General Hospital. After being transferred to a rehabilitation center for further treatment, Wright was released from the medical center last week.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

“This was a horrific crime against a police officer who has dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Rochester,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley in a press release. “Today’s indictment is a result of the swift and effective investigation conducted by the Rochester Police Department. Attacks on our police officers will not be tolerated.”

Williams is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear at a later date in Superior Court for arraignment.

Prior to the October 4 incident, Williams was well known to police officers in the Rochester area. He has been in and out of custody and the courts numerous times this year.