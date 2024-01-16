ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested amid an investigation into a Christmas Day shooting on Avenue A that sent one man to the hospital.

Cordell Libbett, 38, was charged with second-degree assault and second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On December 25, Rochester police were alerted to a shots fired report on Avenue A. They said they found evidence of gunfire, but no victim.

Officers said they learned a 34-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. His wounds were non-life-threatening.

Libbett was accused of being the suspected shooter. He was arrested Monday and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Rochester Police said Libbett is also awaiting sentencing for a conviction for second degree criminal possession of a weapon.