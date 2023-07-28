ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A man was arrested following two shootings that occurred on the same day on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. on July 12, officers said that a 43-year-old man was shot in his lower body on the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 9 p.m. that same day, police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso on the 500 block Jefferson Avenue. He too was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that 31-year-old Jermaine Fead was responsible for both shootings and arrested him Thursday on Jefferson Avenue. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Fead was already wanted by police after an incident in November 2022 when he was accused of stabbing a domestic partner several times while violating an order of protection.

Fead was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. He was also charged with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt for the stabbing.