ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man from Bath who was accused of shooting at state troopers was arraigned at Strong Memorial Hospital on Thursday, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said they responded to an address on Roosevelt Avenue for a suspect who shot a gun after a domestic dispute.

According to NYSP, the suspect was firing shots inside the home and outside at the authorities at the scene. Authorities returned fire. He later came out to the backyard with the shotgun and refused to comply with troopers. Troopers said they shot him after he raised his gun and fired at them.

The suspect, who was shot in the lower body, was arrested and then airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was later arraigned.

51-year-old Larry J. Schoonover was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was remanded and is set to appear in court on September 13 at 12 p.m.