ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of trying to murder a Monroe County deputy has been found guilty, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Alonzo Jones, 35, has been convicted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted aggravated assault upon a police or peace officer, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Deputies said on June 2, 2022, that they responded to Carraba’s Italian Grill for a man inside the restaurant with a gun. It was alleged that Jones lifted his gun and shot at a deputy’s head, but it missed and hit the wall three feet to the right of his head.

After deputies returned fire, Jones was taken into custody. Neither Jones, deputies, nor any bystanders were injured during the incident.

Sheriff Todd Baxter shared how thankful he was — not only that no one was injured, but to the heroes that night.

“There were several heroes that night, including the customers and restaurant staff who helped one another,” Sheriff Baxter said. “This conviction, prosecuted by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, sends a message that those responsible for putting the lives of our community and my deputies in danger will not be tolerated.”

Jones’s charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 16, 2024.