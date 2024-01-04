ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Murray Street.

Police say following an investigation, they identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tevin Benjamin-Foster. He was found Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of Mount Read Boulevard and was arrested.

On Tuesday, RPD said that a 25-year-old man was shot at least once on Murray Street. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

Benjamin-Foster was charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, and criminal use of a firearm.

According to RPD, Benjamin-Foster was on parole for a 2019 conviction of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree at the time of this crime.