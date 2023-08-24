ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Garson Avenue.

Back in May, Rochester firefighters arrived at the house fire and learned that two teens got out of the house uninjured. Once the fire was put out, they found 37-year-old Lysandra Bagley dead in the basement from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators identified that 49-year-old Shon Todd was the suspect in her death. They learned that Todd and Bagley both lived at the house and had several children together.

It was alleged that Todd had an argument with Bagley before stabbing her and then intentionally lighting the house on fire.

Todd was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree arson. He will be arraigned at Rochester City Court on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. Additional charges may be presented to a grand jury.