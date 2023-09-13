ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelvin Vickers, the man charged with the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz last summer, was in court Tuesday for his final pre-trial hearing.

Vickers faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Officer Mazurkiewicz, as well as other criminal acts he’s accused of committing in the days leading up to that police ambush.

Looking ahead to the trial, Vickers’ attorney says:

“There have been some preliminary issues some preliminary decisions,” Attorney Michael Schiano said. “Again, there’s been no findings to any facts yet. We’re still getting through some issues that happen before any trial. Before any trial starts.”

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday. There is currently no timeline as to how long it will take because of the publicity surrounding this case.