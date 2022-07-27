ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Massachusetts man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, is suspected of approaching the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng on Bauman Street before firing 17 rounds at the officers from 10 to 15 feet away.

He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon among others.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead on scene, and his partner, Officer Sino Seng is recovering after being shot once in the lower body. Investigators say Mazuerkiewicz was sitting in the driver’s seat during the shooting. Police say Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire, but Vickers was not hit.

“Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

Vickers was found hiding inside a vacant building near the shooting location and arrested.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul offered her condolences after the death of Officer Mazurkiewicz at a conference with police chiefs across the state.

“As the chiefs, I know it’s something you also feel deeply when you lose one of your own,” Hochul said. “I’ve been to far too many funerals of police officers across the state and I will always continue to call out, reject the violence. Those of you who are willing to sacrifice your lives to keep us safe — deserve respect, deserve our support, our vocal support and that the era of denigrating our police has to be over.”

The governor is planning on attending Officer Mazurkiewicz’s funeral on Monday. Details of the service along with calling hours in Fairport were released by police officials Monday.

Officials do ask the public not to attend the event, however, it will be televised on News 8 WROC.

According to court documents, Vicker’s appearance Wednesday is scheduled to be a preliminary hearing and is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.