ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and wounding Officer Sino Seng appeared in court Friday morning for a hearing.

Kelvin Vickers was arrested not long after the two officers and a teen bystander were shot. Vickers, along with two other men, was also accused of murdering two other people days before Officer Mazurkiewicz’s death.

Vickers appeared in court with defendants Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson Friday morning for a decision hearing.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley is pressing to have all three defendants go on trial at the same time. She says their deadly crime spree ended with the officer’s death.

Their defense teams pushed back, arguing that it isn’t a fair trial if all three suspects were tried at the same time. For example, they said Vickers is the only one charged with killing Officer Mazurkiewicz.

A decision is expected to be reached next week as Vickers’ trial is scheduled for September.