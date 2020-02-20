Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 86-year-old aunt

Frederick Bohn pled guilty to Manslaughter in the 1st Degree for killing 86-year-old Ingeborg Morley.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man pleaded guilty in connection to his 86-year-old aunt’s death Thursday.

Frederick Bohn was previously accused of killing Ingeborg Morley in Irondequoit last year.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, Bohn pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.

Bohn, was originally charged with murder.

According to Doorley, Bohn will spend 20 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Morley was found unresponsive in her Irondequoit home after a welfare check in March of last year. She later died at a hospital.

Court documents show she suffered blunt force trauma and suffocation.

Bohn was arrested in April 2019.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Thursday before Bohn pleaded guilty.

