ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged with harassment and assault after police say he attacked a store clerk and kicked an officer during an arrest on Parsells Avenue.
RPD said that an officer witnessed a man striking a clerk inside a business on Parsells Ave. The officer got out of the car and arrested 37-year-old Joseph Young.
As police were taking Young to the patrol car, they said that Young resisted getting into the car and kicked an officer. He eventually got into the car and was taken to Monroe County Jail.
Young faces charges of second-degree harassment and second-degree assault.
- Cobbs Hill senior apartment project underway
- University of Rochester awarded $1M for laser-research project, finalist in national science competition
- RCSD installs barriers outside campuses after vehicle incidents
- Man accused of harassing store clerk, kicking officer during arrest
- Sam Patch Erie Canal tours to begin Sunday at Schoen Place