ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged with harassment and assault after police say he attacked a store clerk and kicked an officer during an arrest on Parsells Avenue.

RPD said that an officer witnessed a man striking a clerk inside a business on Parsells Ave. The officer got out of the car and arrested 37-year-old Joseph Young.

As police were taking Young to the patrol car, they said that Young resisted getting into the car and kicked an officer. He eventually got into the car and was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Young faces charges of second-degree harassment and second-degree assault.