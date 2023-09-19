ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Livonia man was accused of choking a woman during a fight and then damaging a patrol car, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 52-year-old Sean M. O’Connor was in a fight with a female when he started to squeeze her neck, preventing her from breathing.

It was alleged that while O’Connor was being taken into custody, he head-butted a patrol car, causing damage to it.

O’Connor was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and resisting arrest.

O’Connor was taken to the Livingston County Jail where he was later arraigned and then held on bail.