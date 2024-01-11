ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been accused of beating a woman and kidnapping her from her Newark home, Newark police announced Thursday morning.

On Sunday, it was alleged that Chad McDonald went into the victim’s apartment and, during an argument, punched her in the head several times, took her phone, and then forcefully put her in her car before driving away.

While in the car, investigators said McDonald pulled the victim’s hair and put both hands around her neck, choking her. When she tried to escape, McDonald allegedly told her to give him her shoes and threatened to kill her.

The victim was able to get away when the car stopped and ran to an approaching vehicle. McDonald took off with her car.

On January 9, deputies with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office found McDonald at a home and arrested him. It was discovered McDonald had an outstanding warrant for third-degree assault.

McDonald was charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree strangulation and third-degree grand larceny. He was turned over to the Newark Police Department and was arraigned.