ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who was wanted by police for assaulting an officer was arrested alongside two teenagers after a police chase, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that they have been searching for 33-year-old Javaris Corbit since June 13. It was alleged that Corbit assaulted an RPD officer on Dewey Avenue.

On Thursday night, police said they saw Corbit driving a car on Sander Street. They tried to stop him, but he drove away from them. After a chase through the northeast part of the city, Corbit ended up crashing into an unmarked NYSP car on Rialto Street.

According to police, Corbit was with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old inside the car. All three were arrested and two loaded guns were found in the car.

Corbit was taken to Monroe County Jail and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and unlawful fleeing from a police officer in the third degree. He was also charged with assault in the second degree and obstruction of governmental administration for the June incident.

The two teens were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center and were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.