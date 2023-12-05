ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was accused of robbing a victim of her vehicle and cell phone Monday night at the RTS Transit Center, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said the incident happened around 9 p.m. while the victim was waiting in her car for a friend. It was alleged that 30-year-old Tramieke Austin came up the car with a firearm, demanding her car and phone. He then left with both items.

RPD worked with New York State Police and found the stolen car at a parking lot on North Clinton Avenue. Austin was arrested and the victim’s stolen property was recovered.

Austin was charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.