ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested in connection to a homicide in Webster is set to appear in court Monday morning.

On October 8, 2019, Webster police responded to a home on Oakdale Drive for a welfare check on 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien. When they arrived, they found O’Brien dead inside the home.

Over one week later, 39-year-old Piero Scala was arrested after Webster police say that he stabbed and killed O’Brien. Police say that both Scala and O’Brien were acquaintances and that this was an isolated incident.

Scala was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. He pleaded not guilty back in October 2019. He is due to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.