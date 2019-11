ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster man accused of fatally stabbing a woman last month pleaded not guilty Monday in court.

Piero Scala, 35, is charged with murder and criminal possession of stolen property.

Scala is accused of stabbing 56-year-old Cath O’Brien in her home on Oakdale Drive in Webster.

JUST IN: Monroe County DA's office confirms Piero Scala, the man accused of killing a woman in her home in Webster in October, plead not guilty this morning to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of stolen property. He is being held without bail. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/TDxdyfoq38 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 18, 2019

O’Brien’s body was found after police conducted a welfare check.

Scala is due back in court in January.