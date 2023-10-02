ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and two teenagers were arrested on drug and firearm charges after a police chase in the City of Rochester, according to New York State Police.

Troopers with the GIVE initiative (Gun Involved Violence Elimination) tried stopping a Toyota Camry Friday night in the city, but the car drove away.

During the chase, the Camry hit two cars at the intersection of Clifford Avenue and Hudson Avenue before becoming disabled.

Investigators said they recovered amounts of fentanyl, crack cocaine, packaged cocaine for sale, and a loaded handgun with 14 rounds from the car.

20-year-old Bjourneboe L. Malone was arrested alongside a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. All three were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

The two teens were taken to family court and were remanded to the Monroe County Youth facility and Malone was taken to Monroe County Jail for arraignment.