ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday on Garson Avenue after a 50-year-old male city resident was found wounded a short distance away from the scene.

At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunfire on Garson Ave. While responding to the scene, they received a report that a male was shot.

Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that he was shot in front of a house in front of Garson Avenue. There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.