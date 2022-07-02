ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they are investigating the intersection of Dove Street and Driving Park for a shooting that took place on Saturday.

Officers said that the victim, a 31-year-old male city resident, left the scene in a privately owned vehicle and arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in his lower body.

Medical professionals at Strong Memorial Hospital deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

Officers said they shut down the intersection to traffic, but had reopened the area. They ask anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to call 911.