ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 51-year-old city resident was shot and killed Saturday evening on Siebert Place in Rochester.

Officers say the victim had been shot at least one time in his torso area. He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Officers identified the victim as 51-year-old Angel Alvalle of Rochester.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and asks anybody with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.