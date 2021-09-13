Macedon woman charged after physical altercation with bus monitor over student mask requirement

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Macedon woman is facing charges after a physical altercation and verbal dispute with a Gananda bus monitor Thursday about her child wearing a mask.

Macedon Police Department officials say 35-year-old Laine Mulye is charged with second degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say she got into a physical altercation Friday with a Gananda bus monitor following a verbal dispute about her child wearing a mask.

Officials say it is alleged that she encouraged her child to punch the bus monitor during the altercation.

Mulye was transported to the Wayne County Jail before appearing in court on an order of protection request Friday.