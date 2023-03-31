MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Macedon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals riding stolen motorbikes.

The two in the provided photos were spotted on Wednesday, and Macedon police say that the individuals are currently wanted for questioning for riding the motorbikes.

Earlier this week, Filer’s was the victim of a smash-and-grab. The store manager says a truck crashed into the side garage door of the building. The suspects then got out of the truck and stole dirt bikes and loaded them onto the truck.

The store manager also told News 8 the individuals came back and stole more merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macedon Police Department at (315) 946-9711.