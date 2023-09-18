ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man faces child pornography charges after police say he was caught having explicit conversations with a minor on social media.

Randall Seeley Jr., 45, was arrested Monday and charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.

According to investigators, sexually explicit conversations between Seeley and a 13 to 14-year-old minor were reported to New York State Police in July. Police searched Seeley’s home in August, finding explicit social media messages between Seeley and the minor beginning in July, 2022.

Investigators said they also found hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material on Seeley’s phone, showing the minor involved in the social media conversations as well as other unidentified children.

Seeley was jailed and held without bail. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.