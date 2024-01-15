ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man was arrested Saturday in connection to a series of investigations dating back to June, 2023.

Jason Johnson, 36, was accused of breaking into a home, hitting someone in front of a child, and stealing property, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson was also accused of taking a vehicle from someone who had a Stay Away Order of Protection against him.

Police said Johnson attempted to cash two forged checks, one successfully, and had a stolen vehicle at the time.

Johnson was arrested Saturday and charged with harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted petit larceny, petit larceny, contempt, grand larceny, burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail and held without bail due to his criminal history, police said.