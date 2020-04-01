Lyons man arrested for attempted murder with sword

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempting to kill someone with a sword.

30-year-old Joshua Alexander, of Lyons, was arrested and charged with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault.

According to the WCSO, on Tuesday, at 2:45 a.m., Alexander cut another male individual across the neck with a sword causing a laceration. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in guarded condition.

Alexander was arrested and held in the Wayne County Jail while he awaits his arraingment.

