ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man was arrested for an assault against two DMV investigators at the Hideout Bar and Grill in Geneva.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the two investigators made proper identification to 41-year-old Matthew Van Scott. After doing so, deputies said Van Scott struck both of them, injuring one.

DMV investigators are responsible for investigating crimes related to auto theft, identity theft, odometer fraud, and fraudulent documents. It is unclear if Van Scott was under investigation by the DMV or why he allegedly struck them.

Van Scott was arrested and taken to Ontario County Jail and will return to the City of Geneva Court at a later date.