ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man was arrested after a robbery at a Kwik Fil on Broad Street, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

After midnight on Monday, deputies said that 29-year-old Dustin Bristol stole a case of alcohol from the store. Hours later, it was alleged Bristol returned and fought the cashier in order to steal $135.90 from the cash register. The cashier was injured during the robbery.

After a chase foot chase in Lyons, Bristol was arrested and charged with petit larceny, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is expected to appear in court Monday evening.