Lyons Falls man arrested for allegedly urinating inside Dollar General, stealing candy

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lyons Falls man was arrested over the weekend following an investigation at a Dollar General.

62-year-old Timothy A. Gorczyca from Lyons Falls, New York was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 10 after a complaint was made from the Lyons Falls Dollar General of a male urinating.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Gorczyca allegedly urinated in the back of the store, while walking and continued to urinate in a garbage can with merchandise located inside.

Gorczyca was arrested after he stole and consumed a Reese’s peanut butter cup in the store and left without paying for the item.

Subsequently, he was charged with the following:

  • Petit Larceny, a Class “A” misdemeanor
  • Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class “A misdemeanor
  • Public Lewdness, a Class “B” misdemeanor

Gorczyca was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of West Turin at a later date.

