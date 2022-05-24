LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — An Orleans County man is facing multiple child porn charges and a weapons charge, New York State Police officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Darren Wilson of Lyndonville was arrested Monday and charged with ten counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say the investigation began last month when the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crimes Unit received information from Internet Crimes Against Children on a possible case involving child pornography. They say further investigation revealed Wilson was in possession of child pornography and multiple unregistered pistols.

Wilson was turned over to the Orleans County Jail pending arraignment, state police officials said.