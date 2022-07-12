PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A local domestic violence analyst provided insight into the case of a Pittsford man who is accused of tying up a former girlfriend — punching, choking her and threatening her with a gun.

Carl “CJ” Lore spoke with News 8 previously regarding an alleged fertility fraud case.

Lore found that information out after a DNA test told him his biological father was a local fertility doctor.

The same man is now facing charges of kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, and many others.

News 8 spoke with domestic violence expert Meaghan Dechateauvieux, at Willow Domestic Violence Center, about the incident. She says the victim is lucky to be alive.

“Well, domestic violence is all about power and control,” she said. “So the moment you say, ‘I want to break up,’ that is when the abuser says they’re losing control over you, over the relationship.”

That’s exactly what the paperwork alleges: the victim says she wanted to end the relationship.

After that, came the alleged physical abuse, and kidnapping.

“We often say, you don’t break up from an abusive relationship, you escape,” Dechateauvieux said. “And it’s really hard to take those steps to leave because then the abuser is losing control.”

Dechateauvieux says there are red flags to look for before it gets to that point. For example — if a partner, restricts you from seeing certain friends and family.

When someone wants to escape a controlling situation, she advises you to reach out to someone you trust, and call a hotline.

“If you need to call us in the middle of the night we’re here for you, it’s 22-SAFE. We also have a text line that’s 348-SAFE,” she said.

And if you’re in a position where a loved one may be at risk, Dechateauvieux suggests letting them know you’re there and putting some safety plans in place.

“I often give the example of, ‘I’m going to turn my light on at 9 p.m. in my upstairs bathroom, and if you don’t see that light on, call the police.”

Click here for more on the criminal complaint. For more on how to get help, head over to Willow’s website.