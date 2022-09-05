ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after an overnight stabbing on Loomis Street.

According to officials, the male was stabbed while sleeping in a tent just after midnight Monday. Upon their arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Police noted that the incident occurred nearly at the same time as the city’s 55th homicide of the year, which took place a few blocks away on Joseph Avenue. They did, however, clarify the two incidents are not related in any way.