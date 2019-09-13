Lodi woman arrested for drunk driving in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a Lodi woman for drunk driving among other charges following a crash on Wednesday evening.

Officers said 22-year-old Emmalea Jorgensen was driving her sports utility vehicle when she left the roadway and hit a drainage ditch on River Road.

Officers determined that Jorgensen was intoxicated state at the time of the accident.

Officers charged Jorgensen with driving on the shoulder, driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with a 0.08 percent BAC or more.

Jorgensen was processed and released on traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on October 7 to answer to the charges.