CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being killed by his father in an Orleans County murder-suicide, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard on Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton. They said the vehicle was about 75 feet from the road, with two people found dead about 400 feet from the vehicle.

The people were identified as 14-year-old Shawn Spoon and his 39-year-old father, Henry Spoon, Jr. According to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office, which conducted the autopsies of the individuals, as well as evidence at the scene, it has been determined that Henry Spoon shot his son in the head with a rifle and cut his throat with a knife.

Henry Spoon reportedly attempted to cut his own throat, then shot himself in the head with the rifle after killing his son. The Orleans County Sheriff’s office said it is “continuing to piece together the history of events leading up to this tragic incident.” The office is working with six other agencies to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff’s office at (585) 589-5527 and ask for Investigators Colonna, Pahuta, or Marsceill.

Crisis Services are available to anyone experiencing mental health issues or going through a crisis.

Niagara County: (716) 285-3515

Erie County: (716) 834-3131

Orleans County: (585) 589-7066

Monroe County: (585) 368-3950

or call the 211 lifeline

