ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lockport couple was arrested after their two-year-old overdosed on fentanyl in April, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said Wednesday.

On April 25, 2022, NCSO received a 911 call for an unresponsive two-year-old boy, NCSO said. Alongside local firefighters, deputies responded to the scene.

The child was transported to Eastern Nagara Hospital, where it was determined the child suffered cardiac arrest. Following an investigation into the incident, home, and parents, investigators said that the child ingested fentanyl.

On December 15, 20-year-old Jaynalyn Smith was arrested for assault in the first and second degree. On January 9, 23-year-old Dustin Houghton was arrested on one count of assault in the second degree.

Jaynalyn Smith (Courtesy of NCSO) Dustin Houghton (Courtesy of NCSO)

Houghton was released on $5,000 bond, while Smith was taken to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The child is receiving treatment and recovering.