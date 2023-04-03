ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A store clerk who was arrested for rape is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

In March 2021, it was alleged that 20-year-old Shadad Alghaithy, along with fellow co-worker James Hampton, locked a juvenile female inside a Central Park corner store and sexually assaulted her. The two clerks were arrested without incident and later indicted.

Investigators said that the victim went into the store and was asked for her number. She then told police that, when she declined, she was allegedly pulled into the backroom and raped.

In April 2022, the two received additional charges after four different women came forward and accused them of rape and sexual assault, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say that Alghaithy is a level 2 sex offender after a conviction in 2021. He is also unable to be within 1,000 feet of a school, but the store he worked at was across the street from School #25. A review was then ordered for all sex offenders in Monroe County.

Alghaithy currently faces several charges, including rape, criminal possession of a weapon and cannabis, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

