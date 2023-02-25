ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just this morning, a teenager walked into Rochester General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. As gun violence continues to afflict young people in the area, two local reverends have plans to help.

Before moving to Rochester, Reverend Alton Byrd ran his non-profit Powerful Minorities Moving Forward in Baltimore. With the help of the City Council, he wants to bring his 14-point plan to the Flower City so fewer teens get caught up in gun violence.

“Actually get them out of the communities that they’re in and put them in a safe house,” Rev. Byrd explained. “Which I call achievement houses which I had in Baltimore. And every 30 days they’re required to achieve a goal in life. Whether it be getting their I.D., or a job.”

Rev. Byrd estimates this plan would cost the city less than $200,000 annually to work. Some of this would be used to hire experts to help counsel parents to communicate better with their kids, so they feel confident turning to them for help and avoid becoming a “dysfunctional household”.

“Get parents to understand their role again,” Rev. Byrd continued. “They’re not their children’s competition, they’re their children’s educators in life and in their lifestyle.”

Earlier today The Spiritus Christi Church also announced new efforts in bettering the health and economic status of children in the city, so they don’t get easily influenced by crime. Rev. Myra Brown explained this can be done with a three-year partnership with the Children’s Defense Fund under Dr. Starsky Wilson.

“Nearly half of our children in Rochester, NY live in Poverty ranking second highest in the nation,” Rev. Myra Brown complained. “At least 42 young people under 18 were victims of gun violence last year. Rochester, NY has a long history of police misconduct and systemic racism.”

Mayor Malik Evans and Assembly Member Harry Bronson were also in attendance at Rev. Brown’s event. You can read the full plan by Rev. Byrd below.

14-point plan and budget