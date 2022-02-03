Local registered sex offender gets 27 years in prison for soliciting photos, videos from 15-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will serve nearly three decades in prison after being sentenced for a child pornography conviction, federal officials announced Thusday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 33-year-old Daryll Clark will sever 324 months in prison after being convicted of receipt of child pornography.

Authorities say Clark met a 15-year-old girl in an online chat room where he claimed to be 24-years-old. They say between March and May of 2020, Clark solicited and directed the girl to create sexually explicit photos and videos.

Prosecutors say after producing the visuals, the minor sent them to Clark via cell phone from Missouri to New York. During this time Clark was a registered sex offender.