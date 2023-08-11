Editor’s Note: The following article was edited to clarify that Weis will serve three years of probation.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local pediatrician who pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning.

Prosecutors said that Adam J Weis inappropriately touched a nine-year-old girl back in November 2022, causing her mental anguish. The incident occurred at Weis’ home and the victim was not a family member or a patient.

He originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but he entered a plea deal and admitted to the accusations. He will have to surrender his medical license and will be on probation for three years. An order of protection will be issued for the victim.

According to prosecutors, the contact was not sexual, which means Weis will not have to register as a sex offender.