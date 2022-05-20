ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the area of St. Paul Street Friday for a male who had been shot.

Officers said that, upon arrival, they located the 32-year-old victim, who was then transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The victim sustained one gunshot and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still continuing the investigation and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.