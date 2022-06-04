ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said they responded to the 100 block on First Street for reports of a man who got shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male resident who suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for currently non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators suggest the shooting occurred outside and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.