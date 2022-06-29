ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male city resident who was shot once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the RPD said they are currently investigating the area and ask anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.