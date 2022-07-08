ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials announced that 29-year-old Marquis Frasier of Rochester pleaded guilty to rioting after a May 2020 protest turned violent.

On May 30, 2022, Frasier participated in a protest near the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street. The protest then turned violent and resulted in vandalism, looting, and fires.

During the unrest, Frasier, along with other people, set a mobile office on fire after he threw a bottle with an accelerant and a rag into the structure. The mobile office was completely destroyed in the fire.

Officials said Frasier’s charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 6, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.